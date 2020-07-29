Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater is set to reopen Aug. 7.
The new ownership of the theater had announced plans to open Friday. Company spokesmen could not be reached for comment on why the opening was delayed.
Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for bankruptcy in early March, although the theater remained open. The theater closed in March because of stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19, according to the Forum 8 facebook page.
Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group purchased all assets of Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc., including most movie theaters, according to a news release earlier this month. They partnered with VIP Cinemas to operate 22 theaters, including two in Missouri.
To ensure guests' safety, Goodrich Quality Theaters has crafted a plan, referred to as the 3Ss Plan: social distance, sanitize and wash hands and safely follow recommendations, according to its news release.
The release gave this information about safety standards being put in place at the theater:
Signs will be put in front of the facilities to help guests know the requirements. For safe distancing, each auditorium has capacity restrictions and a minimum of three-seat spacing will be enforced between groups. Social distancing decals will be placed on the floor at the concession and box office lines. Shields will be put in the interface areas, such as the ticket booth.
In the lobbies and restrooms, sanitizing stations are provided. Employees will use an electrostatic sanitizing machine to sanitize seats and other broad areas. They will allow extra time between movies to sanitize the auditoriums properly.
Employees are required to wear masks or face shields, and frequent hand washing and sanitizing is expected. They will follow specific protocols on serving concessions to protect customers. They will also be required to finish a wellness check, including taking temperature and filling out a questionnaire.
Guests who are sick will not be allowed to enter but can return when feeling well. They must follow the 3Ss plan in the theater and wear masks in common areas. To avoid reuse of drink cups or tubs, customers need to come to the concession counter for refills to retrieve new ones.
An affiliated theater, Capital 8, in Jefferson City will be open Aug. 14.