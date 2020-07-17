Forum 8 movie theater sits empty

Forum 8 movie theater sits empty on March 31, 2020. The Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater is targeting a reopening date of July 31. 

 Kate Seaman/Missourian

Goodrich Forum 8 movie theater is targeting a reopening date of July 31 barring unforeseen delays, said Matt McSparin, executive vice president of administration for Goodrich Quality Theaters Movies.

Goodrich Quality Theaters filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February, according to its news release.

Mason Asset Management and Namdar Realty Group have purchased all assets of Goodrich Quality Theaters Inc., including most movie theaters, according to the news release. They partnered with VIP Cinemas to operate 22 theaters, including two in Missouri.

They are actively working to rehire the existing teams in Columbia and Jefferson City, McSparin said.

"We are trying to get Columbia open first and that for Jefferson City, early August would be a good target," he said.

One thing that customers can expect is a reduction in concession prices and ticket prices in most cases, Jake McSparin, vice president of theater operations, said in the news release. 

"We have built our other theater operations on the promise of value and will continue to make that a hallmark of the new GQT operations," he said.

More information can be found on Goodrich Quality Theaters ’ website.

