Ward Four Councilperson Nick Foster shared his experience riding along with Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones for a night during a City Council meeting earlier this month.

Foster later told the Missourian he had previously done a ride-along in Louisville, Kentucky, while in seminary school, which inspired him to do another one after being elected to council.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • City & County Government reporter, fall 2022. Studying written journalism Reach me at rickyschodl@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • Fred Anklam manages city and county government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you