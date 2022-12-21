Ward Four Councilperson Nick Foster shared his experience riding along with Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones for a night during a City Council meeting earlier this month.
Foster later told the Missourian he had previously done a ride-along in Louisville, Kentucky, while in seminary school, which inspired him to do another one after being elected to council.
“I know that the police see things for a very particular perspective, they see things that the rest of us don’t see,” Foster said. “They experience things that we don’t experience and that it would be helpful for me and understanding the community to have just a small window on the world that way.”
During the Friday night that Foster rode along, a call regarding assault at a motel came in. Upon arriving, Chief Jones and three other police cruisers were at the scene, where Jones identified the person who had been assaulted and began investigating, Foster said.
The motel was being used for longer-term housing, so much so that the desk attendant knew some residents by name, as well as their room numbers, according to Foster.
“That was interesting just from another perspective about housing and what’s challenging us in terms of housing, and a reminder that ... we have more people who are spending time long-term in hotels and motels than was true previous to the pandemic, and that it’s an ongoing issue,” Foster said.
Foster said shadowing city officials and workers in their roles allowed him to see what their roles entail in relation to the decisions he makes as a councilperson. Foster said he hopes that other council members would take advantage of similar experiences and be able to see unique perspectives from city workers.
“I think that anytime we, as council members, can have some interaction with the people who are doing the work day-to-day and get to know them as people in part, but to get a little bit of perspective on what they’re doing, informs our decision-making and helps us to understand what we’re being asked to consider,” Foster said.
Beyond riding with the police, Roy Lovelady, Betsy Peters and Foster took a trip to the Columbia Municipal Power Plant recently to better understand how the city functions on a daily basis. Council members have also been to the city landfill and recovery facility, as well as the water treatment plant, according to Foster.
“When we’re making decisions about the power plant, I have in mind what that looks like on the inside, what the different elements are of it are and some of the challenges they face,” he said.
Foster said he hopes to work with city staff at every level to best enable his decision-making and that other council members will consider doing the same as him.
At Monday’s regular council meeting, Second Ward Councilperson Andrea Waner noted she had followed Foster’s lead and spent one evening on a seven-hour ride-along with the police chief.
Waner said she was told it was a slow night, but she found it to be pretty busy and a rewarding experience. She urged other members to try it.