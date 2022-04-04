The state’s case against Mehrdad Fotoohighiam may hinge on the testimony of a Missouri inmate who said Monday that he was hired in 2017 by Fotoohighiam to murder his wife.
Ian Rich told the court that Fotoohighiam, a Columbia businessperson accused of plotting to murder both his wife and a Boone County judge, gave him a map and explained the way to break into his house.
Rich is serving time in the Maryville Treatment Center for robbery. He and Fotoohighiam met while both were incarcerated in Boone County Jail five years ago.
“He wanted her face cut,” Rich testified. “There was a lot of plots and schemes he wanted done, but he specifically wanted her dead.”
Fotoohighiam, 67, is being tried this week before Special Judge Steven Ohmer, who will rule on the case and determine the sentence if the defendant is found guilty.
Prosecutors said Monday that sometime between the months of July and October 2017, Fotoohighiam conspired to kill his now ex-wife and Circuit Judge Jeff Harris.
Fotoohighiam was in jail during those months awaiting trial for an unrelated arson case, and Harris was the judge assigned to the case.
Rich painted the picture of a close friendship with Fotoohighiam while both were in jail, with them often talking and playing cards. But later, the relationship between the two turned dark, he said.
“He was serious enough about this to draw you this map?” asked prosecutor Philip Groenweghe.
“Yes,” Rich replied.
During his opening statement Monday, Groenweghe argued that Fotoohighiam wanted his wife dead because she was eager for a divorce. A settlement would fetch a high price for an affluent, successful businessperson like Fotoohighiam, the prosecutor said.
“The defendant applied any pressure he could to dissuade her,” Groenweghe said. “And he had every reason to do so. Records will show that he was a multimillionaire.”
Fotoohighiam and his wife, Hedieh, agreed to an arranged marriage in 1998 even though he was 18 years her senior. He and Hedieh, then 26, moved to Columbia from Iran shortly after getting married and had two children.
When she was brought to the stand Monday, she testified that she loved him at first.
“He was dating a few other ladies to see who he was choosing, and when he chose me, I felt so proud,” she testified. “I loved him so much at that time.”
Things later went downhill. He threatened her and secretly filmed her actions, she said, though he never physically laid his hands on her.
She said she took self-defense classes in case there was a need to protect herself.
“It was like I was like a vegetable,” she said. “He treated me like I didn’t have a brain. He kicked out my children, (and) he punished my children.”
Public defender Kevin O’Brien argued in his opening statement that his client went through a highly contested divorce, but that didn’t demonstrate guilt.
He arged that Rich wanted to implicate Fotoohighiam in order to secure a lighter sentence.
“Mr. Rich tried to enlist other individuals in the Boone County Jail … for his benefit,” O’Brien said.
At one point, O’Brien asked Rich whether that was true: “Did a desire to try to work out a deal on the case have anything to do with this?”
“I’d be lying if that didn’t cross my mind,” Rich replied.
Ultimately, Rich said, he was told up front by investigators that he wouldn’t get a deal and in the end, “it seemed like the right thing to do.”
The prosecution will resume its case when court reconvenes at 9 a.m. Tuesday.