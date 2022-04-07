Mehrdad Fotoohighiam was acquitted Thursday of felony charges that he conspired to have his wife killed in 2017 during a complicated divorce.
Judge Steven Ohmer said the state did not provide enough evidence to find the 67-year-old Columbia man guilty.
Fotoohighiam was charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, as well as assault, tampering with a witness and attempted witness tampering.
The trial had concluded Wednesday morning before the final ruling was put in the judge’s hands. Ohmer suspended deliberations at 5 p.m., and court reconvened Thursday morning to hear the verdict.
“Let me just say this case certainly has many disturbing facts,” Ohmer told those in the courtroom but added, “there were numerous loose ends and credibility issues.”
“The state has failed to meet the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” he said.
After the verdict was announced, the judge ordered the defendant to be released immediately. When Fotoohighiam heard the news, he lowered his head and cried.
In the three-day bench trial, the state alleged that Fotoohighiam tried to hire two inmates to murder his wife. Earlier, the defendant was also accused of trying to kill Circuit Court Judge Jeff Harris, but any charges of a murder conspiracy involving the judge were dismissed earlier.
Fotoohighiam was originally scheduled to have a jury trial, but he later waived that right and opted for the case to be decided by a single judge.
During the trial, his former wife took the stand to say that she and their two children had been tracked repeatedly on cameras her husband had put in her car and their family home.
Prosecutors alleged Fotoohighiam wanted her dead because the divorce she sought would have cost him “millions.”
An inmate also testified during the trial said that he had been told to follow her and was given a map with details of her daily routine.
Fotoohighiam’s public defender, Kevin O’Brien, however, maintained throughout the trial that his client had been “laid low” by the divorce.
O’Brien also argued said that the inmate who testified had cooperated with authorities to try to secure a lighter sentence after a robbery conviction.
“He is in a situation in this jail where other inmates are trying to get information and try to benefit from its use,” O’Brien said.