MidwayUSA co-founders, Larry and Brenda Potterfield, announced that they donated MidwayUSA's Washington Building to the NRA Foundation.
The donation includes 139,120 square feet of warehouse space and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia, according to a news release from MidwayUSA.
The NRA foundation is a nonprofit that supports the National Rifle Association of America and other organizations that defend Second Amendment rights, according to the release.
The Washington Building is part of a four-building campus owned by MidwayUSA and is located off Interstate 70, at 5875 W. Van Horn Tavern Road.
A portion of the warehouse space will be used by the Friends of NRA, which is an organization that assists the NRA Foundation with fundraising.
A different portion of the warehouse will be used for tenant space, but who that tenant will be is currently undecided.
The Potterfields have made similar donations in the past, according to a public relations representative for MidwayUSA. Last December, the Potterfields donated the Lincoln Building, part of the same four-building campus, to the Boy Scouts of America.
Larry Potterfield said the future and purpose of the Washington Building is in the hands of the NRA Foundation.
“While no longer part of MidwayUSA, this building will continue to provide support of shooting sports for the foreseeable future," Potterfield said in the release.