MidwayUSA co-founders, Larry and Brenda Potterfield, announced that they donated MidwayUSA's Washington Building to the NRA Foundation. 

The donation includes 139,120 square feet of warehouse space and 8.81 acres of land in Columbia, according to a news release from MidwayUSA. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Government/Neighborhoods Reporter, Fall 2022 Studying Journalism and Political Science Reach me at cdrq32@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you