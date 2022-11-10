Career Moves highlights new hires and promotions at mid-Missouri businesses on a monthly basis based on news releases from businesses. If you’d like to submit a promotion, hire or award, please email it to news@columbiamissourian.com.
Central BankChad McMinn was hired as a relationship manager at Central Bank of Boone County.
McMinn started working at the company in September. Prior to his current position, he was the director of marketing and membership at The Club at Old Hawthorne. He has also volunteered and worked at Rainbow House.
McMinn is working on a bachelor of science in business administration and marketing from Columbia College.
Central Bank of Boone County is a division of The Central Trust Bank which is headquartered in Jefferson City.
Coil ConstructionJason Morgan was hired as the new director of facilities management at Coil Construction.
Prior to his employment at the company, Morgan served as the assistant vice president for facilities and management at Central Bank. Additionally, he has worked in facilities management at MU.
Morgan has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from MU and a master’s degree in business administration from Columbia College.
With his new position, Morgan will oversee the small projects division and focus on warranty work and recurring maintenance for Coil projects. He will also focus on remodels, equipment additions and replacements and paving.
Coil Construction was established in 1975 and specializes in institutional, retail, professional, industrial and healthcare construction throughout the Midwest.
Columbia Public Schools FoundationKatie Harris was hired as the first executive director of Columbia Public Schools Foundation.
Prior to her recent employment, Harris was co-chair of the Nora Stewart Early Learning Center board of directors and was the past chair of the Cultural Affairs Commission for the City of Columbia. Harris is also the director of marketing communications for Knorr Marketing Communications.
Harris has a bachelor’s degree in English and psychology from Drake University and a master’s degree in creative writing from George Mason University.
As executive director, Harris will be responsible for the leadership and management of the nonprofit organization.
“It’s an exciting time to come aboard after the foundation’s celebration of its 25th anniversary and to look toward the future,” Harris said.
The Columbia Public Schools Foundation is a nonprofit foundation established by community volunteers devoted to providing an enriched public education through community giving. The organization was founded in 1996 and has supported teachers and students for more than 25 years.
MediacomScott Hunker and Amy Jennings were recognized by Mediacom Communications for earning top company performance rankings over the past year.
Hunker has worked for the company since 2000 and was recently one of 41 employees throughout the company to earn the highest marks in service performance.
Jennings was awarded “Outstanding Customer Service Representative” by the company and has worked for Mediacom for six years.
Hunker and Jennings, both Ashland residents, were among 118 of nearly 4,000 employees at Mediacom to earn top national and regional recognition for performance achievements over the past year.
Mediacom Communications Corporation is a cable operator company that offers high-speed data, video and phone services.