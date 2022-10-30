Four candidates are running for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat this November. Incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt announced last year that he would not run for re-election.
In August, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beat Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former state Gov. Eric Greitens in the Republican primary.
Trudy Busch Valentine won the Democratic primary against Marine veteran Lucas Kunce. Johnathon Dine of the Libertarian Party and Paul Venable of the Constitution Party both won their respective uncontested primaries, and they will be on the ballot.
Here’s a look at the candidates:
Jonathan Dine
Hometown: San Diego
Age: 43
Party: Libertarian
Occupation: Personal trainer
Education: High school graduate
Campaign website: facebook.com/votedine/
Background: This year’s race marks Dine’s fourth time running for the U.S. Senate. His most successful run was in 2012, when he captured over 6% of the vote.
Dine describes himself as socially liberal and fiscally conservative. His top legislative priorities are instituting congressional term limits, balancing the federal budget, ending foreign wars and ending the war on drugs.
Eric Schmitt
Hometown: Bridgeton, Missouri
Age: 47
Party: Republican
Occupation: Attorney General of Missouri
Education: Earned a bachelor’s degree from Truman State University and a JD from Saint Louis University School of Law.
Campaign website: schmittforsenate.com/
Background: Schmitt served in the Missouri Senate from 2009 to 2017, representing Missouri’s 15th District. During his tenure, he worked to cut taxes and limited the amount of money that municipalities could raise through traffic violations. After serving his term limit, he became Missouri state treasurer, where he cut business regulations and launched ShowMeCheckbook.com, which provides public data on state spending, state revenues, payroll, debt obligations and cash flow.
As attorney general, he used lawsuits to support policies from the Trump administration and push back against actions by the Biden administration. He also filed lawsuits challenging local COVID-19 restrictions.
Schmitt is endorsed by Donald Trump U.S. Sens. Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt and former Sens. John Ashcroft, Kit Bond and Jim Talent.
Trudy Busch Valentine
Hometown: Clayton
Age: 65
Party: Democrat
Occupation: Registered nurse
Education: Nursing degree from Saint Louis University and a master of arts in pastoral studies from the Aquinas Institute of Theology.
Campaign website: https://www.trudybuschvalentine.com/
Background: Busch Valentine is a fourth-generation Missourian who, prior to this race, had no political experience. She is an heiress to the Anheuser-Busch family fortune, which Forbes magazine reported as $17.6 billion in 2020.
Her priorities, if elected, include codifying abortion rights, expanding LGBTQ discrimination protection and reforming government ethics by banning legislators from taking money from corporate PACs and lobbying. Busch Valentine’s own campaign is largely self-funded. Out of the $7.69 million in total contributions, she contributed $6.35 million.
She also wants to prohibit China from purchasing Missouri farmland, and she’s been a vocal critic of Schmitt’s hand in passing a 2013 bill that allowed up to 1% of Missouri land to be bought by foreign entities.
She has been endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign, the National Education Association and former Sen. Jean Carnahan.
Paul Venable
Hometown: Columbus, Ohio
Age: 68
Party: Constitution
Occupation: Retired, IT consultant for 30 years
Education: Attended University of Cincinnati and Ohio State University
Campaign website: https://youwinmissouri.org/
Background: Venable left the Republican Party for the Constitution Party in 2004. After serving as chairman of the Idaho Constitution Party, he moved to Missouri in late 2017 and became chairman of the Missouri Constitution Party the next year.
Venable’s platform is informed by a strict interpretation of the U.S. Constitution. He believes full compliance with the U.S. Constitution is imperative to solving all major issues. He believes the 2020 election was constitutionally illegitimate, and his immediate legislative priority is overturning it.