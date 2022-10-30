Four candidates are running for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat this November. Incumbent Sen. Roy Blunt announced last year that he would not run for re-election.

In August, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt beat Missouri Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler and former state Gov. Eric Greitens in the Republican primary.

