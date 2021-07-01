A team of companies from Wisconsin, Virginia, Tennessee and Minnesota has been selected to design and build the new Interstate 70 bridge over the Missouri River near Rocheport, according to a news release from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission.
The team will consist of Lunda Construction Co. from Wisconsin, Parsons Transportation Group from Virginia, Dan Brown & Associates from Tennessee and Hugh Zeng United from Minnesota.
The current bridge, built in 1960, is in poor condition. More than 12 million vehicles, including 3.6 million trucks, cross it every year, according to the MoDOT website.
The design for the new construction includes two three-lane bridges, one westbound and one eastbound. They will cost an estimated $240 million and are expected to last for 100 years. It was funded in part by an $81.2 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America Grant, the largest competitive grant ever received by MoDOT.
“This announcement is the culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication by a large group of people dedicated to Missouri’s transportation system and infrastructure,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said in the news release.
Construction is set to begin in winter 2021 and will be completed in summer 2024. MoDOT said the 60-year-old bridge will be maintained while construction of the new bridge is underway..