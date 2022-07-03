Four juveniles were detained in connection with a report of shots fired downtown with a water bead gun, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Hunter Johnson, 18, was released at the scene with a citation.
The incident occurred Saturday at about 8:30 p.m. near Broadway and Ninth Street, when the group was reported firing at bystanders with pellets from a water bead gun, according to the release. Three people were struck by the pellets but no injuries were reported.
Columbia police stopped the vehicle at approximately 9 p.m. Police also recovered an actual firearm, belonging to one of the juveniles, but it had not been fired.
According to City Ordinance 16-234, it is prohibited to discharge "any gun, pistol, revolver or any other firearm or air rifle" within city limits. The punishment for violating the ordinance is a misdemeanor.
"Thankfully, no one was injured, and no property damage occurred during this incident," Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said. "The behavior of these individuals, however, created a significant risk for themselves and the public. Anyone who is masked and brandishing a weapon while driving through a crowd is going to get attention."
The investigation is still ongoing.