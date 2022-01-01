Four adult men were injured in a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday at Silverball Bar, 122 S. Ninth St., according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.

The injuries were not life-threatening. All four were taken to a local hospital.

Columbia police were dispatched to the bar in response to a disturbance, according to the release. When police arrived at 12:54 a.m., multiple shots were fired. Officers did not fire their weapons. 

No information on suspects was available Saturday afternoon. 

  Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism.

