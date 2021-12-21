Four additional outdoor warning sirens were added throughout Boone County this year to fill in siren coverage gaps, according to a news release from the Boone County Office of Emergency Management.

The new sirens were added on Bluebird Lane near Route N, Olivet Road near Highway WW, Bentwood Lane near Brushy Way and Starla Road near Highway VV. This brings the county to a total of 92 sirens. 

A taxpayer approved sales tax passed in 2013 funded the new sirens. They will sound during a regularly scheduled test at noon Jan. 5, weather permitting.

