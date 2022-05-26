Columbia Fire Department rescued four residents and two animals from a fire in a residential building on the 400 block of N. College Ave. Thursday morning.
According to a news release, the fire started on the second floor of a three-story building. As smoke from the fire below began to fill the floor above, crews discovered and safely evacuated three children and one adult on the third floor.
There were no reported injuries.
During the search and rescue operations, they also rescued a cat and gecko from the second floor. After providing care, crews reunited the pets with their owner.
Fire crews reached the scene three minutes after receiving a report at 10:26 A.M. and brought the fire under control within 10 minutes of arrival, according to the news release.
An origin and cause investigation determined the fire originated in an animal heating pad in one of the second floor bedrooms. The cause of the fire has been ruled as accidental.