Sharon Ellis plans to bundle up with three of her dogs on the couch under blankets and blast the radio Saturday night.
It’s how she has spent the last few years on July 4 trying to drown out the pops and booms of the fireworks that fray her pets’ nerves.
Ellis’ pets are among many that are expected to respond to the sounds of the upcoming July 4 fireworks celebrations with barks, whimpers, shaking or bolting in fear from their homes. Pet owners are considering medication, coats, music and other ways to keep dogs calmer and prevent them from running off. Giulia Hall, an employee at Second Chance dog rescue, said more dogs are reported lost on July 5 to her organization than at any other time of the year .
“Even if you think you know your dog’s behavior, if they’re scared or nervous, they might react in a way that you couldn’t predict,” Hall said. “I’ve had a 110-pound Doberman that hated fireworks, and now I have a Yorkie that is three pounds also scared of them.”
The city’s plans to close its annual fireworks display to the public and hold it at Cosmo-Bethel Park amid COVID-19 concerns could prompt more residents to purchase fireworks for home use — though they are illegal in the city— potentially bringing the noise closer to nervous dogs. The Fourth of July Fire in the Sky celebration will start at 9:15 p.m. Saturday. Fireworks are legal Boone County.
“We have a dog at the facility whose fear is so bad she lashes out at the fireworks rather than runaway,” Melody Whitworth, director of the Unchained Melodies dog rescue, said. “People assume the fireworks won’t bother their dog until it’s too late. They learn their lesson once their dog is lost, and it is a rude awakening.”
Dogs at the organization’s training facility will be kenneled during the fireworks as the radio plays loudly to diminish the sounds. Long-lasting chew sticks or frozen yogurt will be served to help keep the dogs distracted. Some of the dogs will wear ‘Thundershirts’ said Whitworth, who recommends music and blocking a pet’s access to the outside with a child safety gate.
A Thundershirt is similar to a tight vest, and wraps tightly around a dog to help make the animal feel more comfortable.Another option is a Storm Defender, a Superman-like cape with a metal lining on the fur side to help dissipate the discomfort caused by static electricity that builds up on a dog’s hair coat, said Richard Meadows of the MU College of Veterinary Medicine, in an email. The Storm Defender allows dogs to sense the static charge buildup before a thunderstorm, according to the company’s website.
The clothing can be an alternative for owners who prefer not to medicate their pets, Meadowssaid in an email. He also said he has prescribed a sedative called Tranxene for nearly 30 years and has seen good results in pets. The Valium-like controlled drug lasts for several hours and can be used to stop a “terror attack” in progress.
Should a dog get out of the home, Hall said that pets with collars and tags listing the owner’s name and phone number can be reunited fastest with family. Pets with microchips, which are also recommended by many vets and rescue organizations, sometimes wait for a facility to open that can ‘read’ the chip, she said.