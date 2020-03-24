Hollie Johnson pled guilty Monday to a charge in connection to the 2018 murder of Randall King II during a methamphetamine deal on Sylvan Lane, making her the fifth out of seven suspects to do so according to online court records.
Johnson pled guilty in Boone County Circuit Court to a drug possession charge and has yet to be sentenced.
Of the five suspects who have pled guilty, Richard Nole Jr. was the only one to plea guilty to second-degree murder. Nole was arraigned and sentenced February 18 to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to online court records.
All seven suspects were originally charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of King, but four of the suspects, including Johnson, have pled guilty to lesser charges:
- Anthony Neil pled guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter March 2 and was sentenced to 10 years.
- Elijah Fiore pled guilty to first-degree involuntary manslaughter March 2 and was sentenced to 10 years.
- Daria Littleton pled guilty to attempting to deal a controlled substance to a person less than 17 years of age March 16 and was sentenced to 9 years.
The two remaining suspects, Mackenzie Cox and Sarah Davidson, were charged with second-degree murder and are awaiting trial, according to online court records.