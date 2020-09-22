Concerns about allowing Bird scooters to return to town in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic prompted the Columbia City Council to postpone a vote on a new contract with the company and MU for six months.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler proposed the council table the vote Monday night, saying that the return of the scooters might hurt businesses and that the challenge of persuading riders to adhere to new rules might prove too much while the city is also struggling with social norming surrounding COVID-19.
“We're in the middle of a pandemic that's affecting adversely our downtown businesses, and they are looking at ... how they might do things differently, including employing more of the sidewalk and perhaps parking spaces in front of their businesses.”
Fowler said she doesn't want to yield that potential business space to scooters.
Public Works Director Dave Nichols reminded Fowler that the scooters aren't allowed on sidewalks but must be ridden in the street.
“Mr. Nichols, do you remember what happened last time they were here?” Fowler asked to her council colleagues' amusement.
Nichols told the council that the new contract with Bird and MU contains stringent new rules for riders' behavior and how Bird must respond to violations. One example, he said, is that riders who improperly park the scooters are prohibited from activating them again.
The contract would have allowed Bird to deploy 500 scooters in the city. Bird would have had to pay a $10,000 fee and a $4 performance bond per scooter up front, as well as a $2 surcharge for each scooter deployed each day. The city and MU would have split those proceeds.
Treece said he also wondered how the city could back out of the contract if it's dissatisfied with the way Bird operates. Nichols said the initial contract would be good for one year but could be renewed for a second and third year if both the city and MU agreed.
The council voted 4-3 to table the discussion and vote until March. Third Ward Councilperson Karl Skala and Sixth Ward Councilperson Betsy Peters joined Fowler and Treece in voting to delay the vote. Mike Trapp, Ian Thomas and Matt Pitzer of the Second, Fourth and Fifth wards, respectively, dissented.