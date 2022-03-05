The Columbia City Council is set Monday to vote on a resolution regarding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds that was presented by First Ward City Councilwoman Pat Fowler during a Feb. 7 meeting.
The proposed resolution calls for 100% of federal ARPA funds to be allocated to those who have been impacted harshly by the pandemic, to relieve some of the conditions of systemic poverty, racial inequity and build progress toward a stronger economy and public health capacity.
In an interview, Fowler noted that council member Ian Thomas and other community members played a role in the development of the resolution.
"While I introduced it, it is not solely my resolution. It is a resolution by two council members and we had about 20 people in the community that worked with us on the language of the resolution," Fowler said.
Fowler presented the resolution at the council's Feb. 7 meeting as a number of concerned citizens spoke to the council about the lack of a homelessness shelter in Columbia.
The ARPA funds allow local and national governments to provide investments in their community to counter the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic economically.
The council has already embarked on a path to allocate $12.5 million dollars of the ARPA funds into four categories: mental health rapid access, community violence, homelessness and workforce development. During a pre-council meeting on Feb. 21, a presentation was given about strategies for an extensive public input process for the ARPA funds.
The council has expressed interest in having a rigorous public engagement process that includes public voting and focus groups within the Columbia community. There also would be an educational effort that would inform citizens on what ARPA funds are and how the city could spend them.
The council has not approved a specific approach, but discussions reflected potential impact on the resolution put forth by Fowler and Thomas.
Fowler said that the resolution and the proposed community engagement process "align perfectly," as its focus is for the city to recognize that some community members suffered more during the pandemic than others.
"There is clearly a disproportionate impact for some of us. This money should not be for those of us who did not experience difficult or different circumstances," Fowler said.
Cosmo Park Renovations
The council will hear scheduled public comment about the proposed construction and maintenance to Cosmopolitan Recreation Area. It also will set a public hearing date for the shelter reconstructions in Cosmo and the Tot Lot playground relocation.
The funding for the 1.25 mile fitness trail projects will come from the 2021 Park Sales Tax revenue stream, and will cost roughly $100,000, according to a staff memo. The plan includes repairs and construction to the asphalt, renovations to the memorial benches and signage replacements along the tail. Renovations for these projects are expected to begin in spring 2022, per the council memo.
The council will be asked to authorize construction for these renovations.
Additionally, the council will be asked to set a public hearing for the shelter renovations in Cosmo Park and the relocation of the current Tot Lot. Lamb, Nickell and Burford shelters are all set to be replaced with the funds produced by the 2021 Park Sales Tax revenue. Some renovations include the addition of ADA accessible walkways and improvement to existing parking. The project will cost roughly $300,000 .
Lamb and Nickell shelters will undergo renovations to the existing structures like roof replacement and new electrical lining. Burford shelter will be replaced, featuring a new steel shelter that will have ADA-accessible parking and be raised 2 feet to eliminate drainage issues.
The timeline for the shelter renovations will be staggered to minimize construction impacts to the shelter rentals and special park events, according to the council memo.
The current Tot Lot is located adjacent to Nickell shelter and has drainage issues, per the memo. The new location will be to the south side of Nickell shelter to allow for better drainage, ADA accessible access and give a large space for the playground.
Currently a sand volleyball pit is in that location, and it does not get much use, the memo said.
Both the 2015 Park Sales Tax revenue and the donated funds by the Columbia Cosmopolitan Luncheon Club will be used to fund this project.
Park Sales Tax Implementation Plan
The 2021 Park Sales Tax Implementation Plan will also be heard at the meeting on Monday. Columbia citizens voted to extend the Park Sales Tax in November 2021.
The implementation plan will follow a cash flow basis for the proposed projects, in addition to availability of in-house workers, council direction, donation or sponsorship opportunities, grant funding timeline and other factors with the projects. The schedule proposed is similar to the 2015 plan, according to the memo.
Fire Department
The University of Missouri Board of Curators has authorized the use of four university properties for training exercises for the Columbia Fire and Police Departments. The council is expected to give routine approval to accept that offer.
The properties include 115 Business Loop 70 West, which is referred to as Mizzou North, 303 S. Sixth St., 501 S. Sixth St. and 1400 Carrie Francke Drive, according to the city council’s consent agenda. The four buildings were already scheduled for destruction by the university.
Fifth Street Parking Garage
The council will also authorize the city to call for bids and authorize the construction of phase two of the Fifth Street and Walnut Parking Garage, which includes fencing on the outer openings of the garage on each floor starting with the fifth. City Council authorized contractor Walker Consultants to design the fencing for the project in February 2020. The fencing is part of a larger project designed as a suicide prevention measure following several suicides at the garage, which is the highest structure in downtown Columbia at nine stories. The project is estimated to cost $504,000 and funds will be allocated from the city’s general fund.
2021 Fiscal Year Financial Audit
Special items on the agenda include a presentation of the Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Audit presented by RSM. The audit's findings include an 8.8% increase of total tax revenue, major capital asset events occurring in fiscal year 2021, net outstanding debt, budget variances, enterprise funds, general fund, fund statements and schedule of activities, schedule of net position, fund financial statements, government-wide financial statements, the comprehensive financial report and financial highlights.
Report on the May 2020 agreement with the Mid-Missouri Radio Control Association
Prior to 2018, City Council approved an agreement giving the Mid-Missouri Radio Control Association permission to utilize city-owned property for the purpose of launching and landing radio-controlled model planes.
Since the agreement, residents have voiced complaints about excessive noise, including at the most recent council meeting. The MMRCA has since committed to changing flight routes, however residents say they have not followed through.
Fourth Ward Councilperson Ian Thomas wrote a report on the issue.
“If the City Council feels that MMRCA is causing an unreasonable disruption to the lives of Longview residents, a number of possible actions can be taken, including the following:
• The agreement can be modified to restrict where and when model planes are permitted to fly.
• The agreement can be suspended or terminated."