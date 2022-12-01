 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Frank Stack: Looking at the life and career of Columbia's art pioneer

Frank Stack works on a watercolor landscape

Frank Stack works on a watercolor landscape of his view outside of the window on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2010, as part of a demo at Bass Pro Shop on Bass Pro Drive. During his time at the university, Stack taught watercolor, oil painting, printmaking and was one of the first to teach a class on comics.

When Frank Stack arrived in Columbia in 1963 to teach art at MU, he did not plan to stay, let alone build a career and family in Missouri.

Now, nearly 60 years after he moved here, Stack, 85, has built a rich history as an artist and is credited with pioneering the graphic novel. He was among the first to create the underground comic genre with cartoons well-known for their relevance and satirical content.

Jane Mudd, left, and Frank Stack sketch guns

Jane Mudd, left, and Frank Stack sketch guns from the Civil War period as the State Historical Society of Missouri commemorated the event of General Order No. 11 on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013. Local artists sketched bushwhacker pistols from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
20130824_General Order_FA_063.jpg

Frank Stack makes a lithograph of the pistols put on display Saturday, Aug. 24, 2013. Stack joined the faculty in the MU art department in 1963 and retired in 2003.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you