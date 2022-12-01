Frank Stack: Looking at the life and career of Columbia's art pioneer

When Frank Stack arrived in Columbia in 1963 to teach art at MU, he did not plan to stay, let alone build a career and family in Missouri.
Now, nearly 60 years after he moved here, Stack, 85, has built a rich history as an artist and is credited with pioneering the graphic novel. He was among the first to create the underground comic genre with cartoons well-known for their relevance and satirical content.
“He pushed boundaries,” said his daughter, Joan Stack. “I’m not sure he even knew how much he was pushing them.”
Over the years, Stack has also confronted multiple health complications. He suffered from a stroke in 2020 during the pandemic, which introduced other health problems, including loss of vision in one eye.
It was only after he underwent surgery to correct his vision that his daughter noticed her father’s ability to speak had also started to deteriorate.
“He’s struggling,” she said. “He thinks the thoughts, but he can’t always get it out. It’s frustrating for him.
“Sometimes, when someone asks a question and he wants to say something but can’t, he’ll just say he doesn’t know. But you can tell his brain is still working.”
Recently, the Missourian sat down with Stack and his daughter to reflect on both his life, his remarkable career and his international reputation.
Comic commentary
A few years after he arrived at MU, Stack created a set of comic books that he passed along to a good friend, Gilbert Shelton, who had launched the comic book publishing house, Rip Off Press, in San Francisco.
Stack’s comics just happened to be among the first pieces of work Shelton decided to publish.
“They were going to do comics with no oversight from any critical organization,” Joan Stack said. “The artists were going to be in control of the content. There was swearing in them, and they were dealing with more adult themes. My dad used some of these themes. He made parodies of religion.”
During an era when people believed cartoons were just for children, Stack pushed comics into a more adult space, shaping the demographic of graphic novel readers.
Under the pseudonym Foolbert Sturgeon, Stack made multiple cartoons commenting on social issues, religion in particular. His daughter said he wanted to point out the hypocrisies he witnessed.
Before moving to Missouri, Stack had enlisted in the military during the Vietnam War, which also influenced his commentary and beliefs. After receiving a book called “Why Me?” from the Army, Joan Stack said her father decided it insulted his intelligence.
“It had a really simplistic argument,” she said, “so he made one of his first cartoons, anonymously, and it showed the Colosseum with the Christians being handed a “Why Me?” book before they were killed. It was a critique. He didn’t like the hypocrisy and the authoritarian lying.”
Honest streak
Even as a child, Stack had pledged himself to candor and honesty. His own father, who died when he was young, was replaced by a stepfather who did not seem to care for him. Thus left to his own devices, he decided to educate himself, Joan Stack said.
He ended up collecting a set of beliefs that influenced his commentary on social issues and willingness to criticize large, powerful institutions.
As Joan Stack grew up, she said she continued to find meaning in her father’s work and point it out to him. Sometimes, she would find hidden meaning that he hadn’t even considered.
“He would say ‘You put it in there, and you know it’s powerful, but you don’t know exactly why,’” she said. “But your subconscious may know.”
Although Stack is revered for his work in comic books, his true passion always lay in the fine arts, his daughter said. His favorite labors of love were three historical graphic pieces on van Gogh, Caravaggio and Shakespeare. Yet some cartoonists didn’t like his preference for the fine arts, she said, because he didn’t fit their expectations.
“He was still an artist,” she said. “That was his main thing. The comics thing was interesting because it gave him this international underground reputation. But he really loved the classics. He never quite fit in. His style was his own.”
Now the curator of art collections at the State Historical Society of Missouri in Columbia, Joan Stack said her father’s passion for art influenced her, but her mother, who studied English, also played a role in shaping her career path. This resulted in a choice to focus on American art.
Stack met his wife while he was in undergraduate in Texas. After agreeing to go with a friend to hang out with a girl named Joan — the namesake of their daughter — Stack met Roberta. He said he was immediately struck.
“Her name was Robbie,” Joan Stack said, “and she was beautiful.”
Roberta Powell and Frank Stack wed in 1959 and remained married until her death in 1998 from heart complications. Their daughter said her father always admired her confidence and intelligence.
Stack also valued his own intelligence, calling himself a smart aleck in his youth, making the recent loss of his voice particularly difficult for him. He now lives with his daughter, her husband and their three children.
Although her father doesn’t need full-time supervision, Joan said this was the right choice for her family.
“We can take care of him better,” she said. “He’s my dad.”