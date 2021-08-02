Free at-home HIV testing kits will be offered by the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, according to a Monday news release.
Anyone within the 37-county HIV care region is eligible to have a testing kit shipped to them from the Health Department, and can order a kit at ShowMeCondoms.org/HIV-at-Home-Testing.
A person may complete the test using an oral swab, and results will be available within 20 minutes according to the release.
Those interested may also request a telehealth visit with a Health Department educator to walk them through the process.
Ending the HIV epidemic is a national initiative to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the U.S. by 75% by 2025, and by at least 90% by 2030, according to the release.
Missouri was identified as a high-priority state in which HIV transmission occurs frequently.
For questions regarding the at-home HIV testing kits, email SexualHealth@CoMo.gov.