Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services is now offering a free online contraception distribution program for all Boone County residents.
As of Monday, people are able to order condoms, dental dams and lube free of charge on the Show Me Condoms website. Orders will ship between three to five business days from the time the order is placed and must contain a minimum 10 condoms and will be limited to a total of 20 condoms.
“We’re excited to be able to offer these contraceptives for free and with the convenience of ordering online and having them delivered in discreet packaging directly to individuals,” Health Educator Stephanie Lilly said in a health department news release.
“Contraception is something that’s always been a bit taboo and hasn’t ever really been talked about. It’s so key for a safe and healthy sex life but also for a safe and healthy life in general,” said Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Health Educator Ashton Day.
Show Me Condoms is comprised of three health educators who are focused on HIV-related work and is a part of the North Central Community Advisory Group, a group based out of the Health Department. Condom distribution programs were already in place and consisted of bowls of condoms marked in certain locations on a condom locator map run by the health department.
The goal of the new online program is to make contraception more accessible and convenient for members of the community, especially in rural areas, Day said.
“Being able to ship condoms to people directly is so important because there might not be a store close to them,” she said.
Some of the internal and external condoms are labeled on the Show Me Condoms website as “taste the rainbow,” “I’ll have what they’re having” and “kind of a big deal.” The unique names for the products were chosen to help make conversations surrounding contraception easier for people.
“With anything sex-related, there’s always a stigma,” Day said. “When we were building the website, we wanted to make things a little fun and cheeky just to break down some stigmas and make people a little more comfortable with what they were ordering.”
The online condom distribution program is in partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and is funded by the Ending the HIV Epidemic Grant. The grant is part of a national plan to end the HIV epidemic, and money is allocated to states based on their STI statistics.
“Missouri as a whole has some of the highest rates of syphilis, gonorrhea, HIV, so the state received a lot of grant money,” Day said.
General information about STIs and STDs, as well as test site information is available on Show Me Condoms and the Planned Parenthood website.