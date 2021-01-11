Boone County residents who want a free COVID-19 test are invited to get one next week at a community testing event Tuesday, Jan. 19th.
Several community testing events have been organized for next week throughout the state, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Compass Health Network at 3501 Berrywood Drive in Columbia will be the site of Boone County's testing event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 19. Registration opened Monday morning. Walk-ins to the event without prior registration cannot be guaranteed a test.
The anterior nasal swab testing is available to any Missouri resident, whether you have symptoms are not. You do not have to live in the county in which you wish to be tested.
The event is being provided through the Missouri Primary Care Association and MAKO Medical in partnership with the state.
The state Department of Health emphasized that COVID-19 testing is a one-time assessment that only reveals if a person is infected at the time of the test.
According to the COVID-19 Information Hub, there were 922 active cases in Boone County on Monday, bringing the total number of cases to 14,942.
For information on COVID-19 testing, visit the Department of Health's website.