For the second year in a row, veterans can receive complimentary dental care Saturday at All American Dental, according to a news release. That care includes an exam, X-rays, teeth cleaning, fillings and extractions.
The event is sponsored by the Veterans United Foundation, Elks Lodge #594 and Benco Dental, the release said.
The Veterans United Foundation donated $2,000 to cover the cost of dental supplies at the event, according to the release. The supplies include dental filling materials, sterile saline, disposable protective equipment and dental cleaning products, the release said.
"As a veteran myself, I know firsthand how important it is to give back to our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our freedom," John Wietholder, owner of All American Dental, said in the release. He said he hoped the day will give veterans the care they need without worrying about paying for it.
All American Dental will be open for veterans to visit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m Saturday. It is located at Suite 3A, 601 W. Nifong Blvd. in Columbia.
