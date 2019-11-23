In 2018, the Bold Betties was founded as a way for women to get out of their comfort zones and into the outdoors to #DiscoverTheirBold. It started in Denver but grew into 46 chapters across the county, connecting around 60,000 people through the outdoor adventures.
In October, the Bold Betties announced that it was closing, and chapters were given two options: disband or rebrand.
Tamara MaddMann led a chapter in Springfield before bringing the Bold Betties to Columbia. When the closure was announced, MaddMann and her chapter were very hesitant to disband and let the connections they had made fade away so soon.
So they decided to seek another way.
Their new name will be Free-Range Chicks. While the remodel is not yet official, they hope to start getting the word out about it soon.
“It’s a relatively new change, but we are hoping that going forward, we can draw more people in and expand our little group,” said Tamara MadMann. The Columbia chapter currently has about 25 members.
The Free-Range Chicks’ main goal is to get women outside doing things that they’ve always wanted to do in a non-intimidating environment, MadMann said.
“I work with Parents as Teachers so I spend a lot of time in the house,” Kim Leon, 47, said. “My family’s also not super into hiking, so I’m lucky I found these women.”
Though their events are mainly held outdoors, they also can include painting Christmas ornaments or learning how to dehydrate meat.
On Saturday, members gathered at Rock Bridge State Park to take part in an orienteering class hosted by MU’s Venture Out program.
The task of the class was simple: Learn how to use a compass and map. These are skill that would benefit most people, but some seek out orienteering as a sport or hobby .
Orienteering involves two or more teams venturing out into state parks with only a map and a compass to find various checkpoints scattered across an area.
They also have the option to use the path. Or not.
It didn’t take long for the Free-Range Chicks to venture off the path Saturday.
As they hiked through thick branches and helped each other across slippery rocks jutting out from the creek, an outsider would find it hard to tell that many of these women had never met each other before.
“We have a pretty diverse range of ages,” Rebecca Gray, 21, said. “I like that it’s all women that all share my interest too.”
Gray had only been on one other Bold Betties trip in her life, which was earlier this year — a hike at the Pinnacles — but she already felt at home with the group.
“It’s nice because it’s never super competitive,” Gray said. “Nobody’s ever like, ‘Oh, I’m more athletic than you.’ We’re mostly just trying to enjoy the outdoors together.”
When the Venture Out staff asked if they wanted to make it a competitive event, the group shook their heads in unison.
“I like getting outside and feeling like I can do the things that I would usually need to do with a man,” said Karen Lowry, 36.
Though Free-Range Chicks is aimed towards women over 18, the group also accepts those who identify as femme.
“We want to take the intimidation factor down significantly on trying new, challenging things,” MadMann said. “As women, we are often told by society that we shouldn’t or can’t do certain things, but we want to break these stereotypes for ourselves and others.”
The official Free-Range Chicks Rebranding Party will be at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Hatchery, 206 Corporate Lake Drive.
