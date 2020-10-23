The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for portions of Northeast and central Missouri from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
There is a 50% chance for temperatures to drop to as low as 30 degrees overnight.
A freeze watch is not unusual for this time of year. Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in St. Louis, said the average first fall freeze in Columbia is Oct. 21.
Cold conditions could kill sensitive outdoor plants. Gosselin recommended residents either bring plants inside or cover vegetation with a blanket.
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management also recommended taking precautions to prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor pipes, such as wrapping or draining them.
Columbia has experienced a string of storms Friday, including a lightning strike to Columbia's beloved bur oak tree which caused it to catch fire. Gosselin said the bad weather and the cold temperatures were associated with a cold front that should be moving out of the Columbia area to the northeast.