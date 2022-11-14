The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.
The winter weather advisory will last until 9 a.m. Tuesday.
"For Columbia, we're expecting 1 to 2 inches of snow, and up to 3 inches north of I-70," KOMU 8 meteorologist Matt Beckwith said.
The amount of expected snow may fluctuate based on differences in temperature and the amount of mixed precipitation.
In Missouri, the first snow of the winter season has been recorded as early as October, according to a report from the Missouri Climate Center. But, the first snow of the season usually happens in November.
Beckwith said the expected conditions suggest that Columbia will be getting "bigger, wetter flakes" that create slush on warmer paved surfaces and accumulate on grassy areas where cold air is trapped underneath. Roads are expected to be slick Tuesday morning from the precipitation.
Tuesday morning temperatures will hover around and slightly above freezing, which may cause snow and sleet to persist.
"Temperatures don't have to be below freezing for it to snow, just around freezing, which it will be tonight and tomorrow," Beckwith said.
At 7 p.m. Monday, crews from the Columbia Public Works Department will be responding to the anticipated weather, with a focus on pretreating bridges, curves and intersections as a precaution, according to a news release from the department. Although pavement temperatures will not dip below freezing, the city noted that there is still concern about slushy conditions for Tuesday morning commuters. The city asked residents to drive at slower speeds and allow for extra travel time in the morning.
In October, the Missouri Department of Transportation said it was facing major shortages in snow plow operators. Last winter, the department was already understaffed by 15% for a statewide winter storm, and this year that number has doubled to 30%.
Winter weather advisories have been issued across the Midwest, impacting counties in Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Illinois, Arkansas and the Texas Panhandle, according to a map from the National Weather Service.
Beckwith said recent freezing temperatures were brought in by a particularly strong cold front. The frigid temperatures come after record-setting highs around 80 degrees last Wednesday and Thursday, although Beckwith said that these kinds of occasional temperature fluctuations aren't abnormal for mid-Missouri.
"What is unusual is that normally in November when we get these cold fronts, it tends to warm back up after a couple of days, but that's not happening this week," Beckwith said.
On their "Winter Weather Safety" webpage, the state provides residents with information and tips on how to stay safe in dangerous winter conditions. This includes cautious driving at reduced speeds on slick roads, wearing warm and dry clothing to decrease risk of hypothermia and frostbite, and pushing snow instead of lifting it while shoveling.
Beckwith said KOMU plans to provide updates throughout the night about the weather conditions on their website.