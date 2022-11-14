The first measurable snow of the season is expected Monday night heading into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued a winter weather advisory for Boone County early Monday morning, cautioning residents to be mindful of hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures.

