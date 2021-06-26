A series of storms that began early Friday morning resumed Friday night and caused worsening road conditions and flash flooding Saturday.
The National Weather Service recorded a total of 5.26 inches of rainfall Friday at Columbia Regional Airport. This smashed the previous record for June 25, which was 3 inches, set in 2003.
The weather station at MU’s Sanborn Field recorded a whopping 6.98 inches of total rainfall Friday.
By 3 p.m. Saturday, Sanborn Field had recorded another 0.55 inch of rainfall. With the forecast predicting heavy rain Saturday evening, there was a chance for more record-breaking precipitation. The record for June 26 in Columbia is 2.33 inches, set in 1995.
The forecast calls for more heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the coming week, and a flash flood watch was in place until 7 a.m. Sunday.
Flooding hit the town of McBaine particularly hard, with floodwaters trapping residents inside their homes. Fire Captain Adam Stoffer said first responders were called to assist a stranded person and vehicle on Route K around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Once on scene, first responders also assisted in evacuating two residents from their homes, while one resident elected to stay behind.