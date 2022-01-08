A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the funeral costs for Christopher McClain, 34, and Carmella McClain, 10, a father and daughter who died in a crash Monday night on U.S. 63.
A visitation for Christopher and Carmella will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, with a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. at Parker Millard Funeral Service & Crematory, 12 E. Ash St.
Jessica McKinlay, 29, also died in the crash. Three children, ages 2, 3 and 6, were injured and are currently hospitalized. A driver in another vehicle, Keith Sumner, 19, died in the crash.
The GoFundMe was started by Eva Kurzejeski, friend of Jessie Williams. Williams is Christopher’s sister and Carmella’s aunt. Kurzejeski started the GoFundMe after people asked for ways to help the family.
Williams described Carmella as a sweet and loving girl who loved being a big sister and wanted to be a mommy one day. She always wanted to help with cooking, cleaning, mowing and anything else.
“They were like two peas in a pod. They were always together,” Williams said of Christopher and Carmella. “Carmella went everywhere with her dad. She was definitely a daddy’s girl.”
Williams said Christopher was her best friend and had a wonderful laugh. She said they did everything together growing up, playing with dump trucks and Barbies, and were there for each other through life’s ups and downs.
The GoFundMe will also help with medical bills for Natalie McClain, 3, and Katelynn McClain, 2, Christopher and McKinlay’s daughters and Carmella’s half sisters, who were involved in the crash and are hospitalized. The donations will also help with long-term care the girls will need. Outside of the medical costs, they will need carseats to go home in, diapers for the 2-year-old, clothes, toys, rehab and eventually college.
“Natalie and Katelynn have lost both of their parents,” Williams said. “And their recovery is going to be extensive. And expensive. And not only in the next few months, but just honestly, for the rest of their life.”
Williams asked that people keep the girls in their thoughts and prayers and to send positive energy their way.
The fund for Christopher and Carmella’s funeral costs and Natalie and Katelynn’s care can be found at gofundme.com.
A fund was set up to help with McKinlay’s funeral costs and to help her two sons, and can also be found at gofundme.com.