Friends and family of Tom Hurley honored their friend’s memory Thursday at the Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri volunteer day.
Hurley, who died unexpectedly in late June, was the Boone County Office of Emergency Management deputy director. He also worked as a Boone County volunteer firefighter and an emergency medical technician at University Hospital, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Hurley’s family and friends wanted to honor his volunteer spirit by organizing an event for him. They decided a volunteer event at the food bank would be exactly what Hurley wanted. The Boone County Community Emergency Repose Team hosted the volunteer day. About 45 people, including his colleagues, friends and regular volunteers, worked from 1 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
One of Hurley’s friends, Bill Moyes, said Hurley was at every volunteer opportunity and was eager to get out and try to help anyone who needed it.
“I think he felt like the food bank made a big contribution to people that were in need,” Moyes said. “For me, it is especially meaningful that I have a chance to honor his memory.”
His family wanted to do more than donate money to the food bank. They wanted to do something that was meaningful in a different way.
“A colleague of his was interested in doing volunteer service experience in Tom’s memory, and so we set them up with a few options this afternoon,” said Chase Wyckwood, volunteer engagement coordinator for the food bank.
He said the food bank was honored to be identified as a place that Hurley’s friends and other community members could come and serve in his honor and give back to the community.
“I didn’t personally know Tom, but from everything that I have heard in those that I’ve spoken with, and everything that I’ve read and seen ... he had a giant heart for service and giving back to his community,” Wyckwood said.
Volunteers repacked chicken nuggets from bulk packaging into individual family size bags and put stickers on pepperoni pizza bags. As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the volunteers had gone through 3,600 pounds of food, Wyckwood said.
“The efforts of the volunteers here in Tom’s memory, are contributing to the mission in a larger scale,” Wyckwood said. “So, what they do here in Columbia, will have an impact on people across the 32 counties that we serve.”
