Friends and family of Zachary Isbell are raising money for his funeral after he was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday.
The 27-year-old's family is taking donations through a Facebook fundraiser. Its description says Isbell's mother requested the fundraiser to offset the funeral costs and all of the money will go to her.
As of 1:30 p.m. Monday, more than $2,500 of the $10,000 goal had been raised.
Isbell, of Columbia, was hit at the 121-mile marker on Interstate 70 about 2:35 a.m., according to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver left the scene, and neither the driver nor the vehicle had been identified as of early Monday afternoon. Both state troopers and Isbells' loved ones are asking for those with information to come forward.
Alan Finney, one of Isbell's friends, said Isbell lived with his mother, his sister and her daughter.
"I'm sure they are a wreck right now and would appreciate any and all help with the GoFundMe they have started," Finney said in a Facebook message.