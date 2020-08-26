Crowds gathered Wednesday afternoon to watch a motorcade honoring Hank Waters, the former publisher of the Columbia Daily Tribune. Waters died last week at 90 years old, leaving behind a legacy for his work at the Tribune and his service to the Columbia community.
“He was a treasure to Missouri newspapers. No question about that,” said Mark Maassen, executive director of the Missouri Press Association.
The motorcade for Waters started at the Tribune office building at 4 p.m. and ended at Columbia Cemetery, passing notable landmarks of Waters’ life along the way including the Tribune Publishing building, Boone County Courthouse, the Daniel Boone City Building, the Missouri Press Association and MU’s campus.
One car in the motorcade stood out from the rest. A white vehicle with a sign on the front that read “HJWIII,” a nod to the signoff that Waters would use at the end of his editorials.{/div}
“The fact that he did so many editorials just speaks volumes of his experience,” Maassen said. “And he always shared his thoughts but he did it in a non-obtrusive way. He was widely respected, regardless of what side of the aisle you were on.”
Waters is not only remembered for his role as longtime publisher of the Tribune but also for the thousands of editorials he penned.
Doug Crews, former executive director of the Missouri Press Association, said of Waters’ opinion writing, “You always knew where Hank stood. That’s for sure.”
Clyde Bentley, associate professor emeritus for the Missouri School of Journalism, would invite Waters to speak to his class every year.
“I think the thing that really impressed them is when he said that he wrote all his editorials in advance when he took a vacation,” said Bentley. “They couldn’t understand how he did that. He said, ‘When you live here in this town that long, you know what’s going to be important. So you can write the editorials in advance.’”
Waters’ prolific opinion writing embodied his devotion to the Columbia community.
“I also oversaw a masters thesis that took a look at his impact on the town and how so many people in this research talked about him being the face and voice of a newspaper, which was rare,” Bentley said. “We don’t have that much anymore. Columbia was the one city left where the newspaper was a person. That impressed a lot of people.”
{div}Linda Hayes, who worked with Waters as part of the Columbia Tribune’s advertising department, remembered him for his curiosity and commitment to the community.
“He was a person who took the time to constantly learn about and analyze things that were going on in the community and then write about them,” said Hayes. “What a service. We are missing a voice like that today.”
Not only was Waters a valued figure in the Columbia community, he was also a lifelong resident of Boone County.
“He loved Columbia. The Missouri Historical Society was like his baby. He was so proud of it,” said Barbara Schlemeier, wife of Terry Schlemeier (d. 2018) who wrote for the Tribune under Waters. “He truly loved Columbia, and he did everything he could to make it better.”
As a prominent figure in Columbia, many people knew Waters, whether as colleague, reader, or friend.
“You couldn’t help but love him. And I think the Columbia community is going to miss him a lot,” said Currier, a former colleague of Waters.
Crews summed up the sentiments of many who had gathered to honor Waters. “I can’t say enough about Hank Waters. He was just a brilliant man.”