A normal Saturday night filled with laughs and dancing suddenly turned tragic when Tershawn Kitchen was shot and killed outside of a nightclub in downtown Columbia.
"It still doesn't feel real to me," said Cam McWright, Kitchen's good friend and former semipro football teammate.
According to Columbia Police, officers heard the gunshots while monitoring downtown Columbia and arrived at Vibez nightclub around 2:35 a.m.
Kitchen's co-worker, Tim Callahan, said Kitchen worked at Vibez as a security guard as a second job to support his wife and three daughters.
"Everyone knows Shawn," Callahan said. "He was the door dude."
He was "not a thug, not a violent guy … the fact that this happened to him is surreal," McWright said. "I can't believe it. Why would somebody want to do that to him?"
A witness told KOMU 8 News that the person arrested for the shooting, Curtis Allen Lewis, got into a fight. As Kitchen tried to break the fight up, the witness said Kitchen was shot three times near the front door of the nightclub. Another victim was shot twice.
Both victims were taken to the hospital. Kitchen was pronounced dead. The other victim, who survived, "suffered from a gunshot wound to the face," according to police.
Police said they found five shell casings at the scene.
"I woke up at 8:30 that morning, and looked at my phone and it was right there," Callahan said. "I threw my phone, I ran out to the living room and just collapsed to the floor."
McWright said he and Kitchen played semi-professional football together with the Sedalia Stampede.
Kitchen was a good guy who always cheered up the people around him, McWright said.
Lewis is charged with voluntary manslaughter, second degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
Anyone with additional information about the incident is encouraged to contact the police at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.