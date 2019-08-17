Cars and trucks lined the small winding roads of Lupus on Saturday. The small community in Moniteau County got an influx of visitors to honor the life of local celebrity and musician “Dyno” Penny.
Penny died from complications from cancer in July, and his family and friends held a celebration in his honor.
“This is what he wanted, so this is what we’re gonna do,” Ron Penny said emotionally about the party for his twin brother.
Donald “Dyno” Penny’s boots stood on the edge of the stage, filled with flowers. The band started playing one of Dyno Penny’s signature songs, “She’s got a .45.”
The small city hall, surrounded by trees and a stage for bands to perform, filled up with potluck food and drink. Many visitors were wearing overalls, Penny’s signature outfit. They all came to pay respects to the man with the white beard and overalls known for his music, friendship and brutal honesty.
Among lawn chairs and amplifiers, Heather Wilson, a member of Penny’s band “The Roadkill Orchestra,” explains that Penny didn’t want to have a typical funeral. He wanted “a celebration, have live music and make sure everyone was fed.”
“Dyno was an individual type of person that always made a friend,” Wilson said. “I’ll miss him every day, but it’s really cool to see so many people that he also influenced.”
With tears in her eyes, she said Penny was one of her best friends, and he always pushed people to be better.
“Dyno could rub you the wrong way or not. He was a force of nature. He made an impact and I will miss him,” said Dave Dearnley, who played with Penny for many years.
Between the shaded trees by the river, over 100 people from near and far shared stories of friendship, mischief and music.
Sitting at a picnic table with a small group of Dyno Penny’s friends, “Cowboy Bart” Colliver shared a story of when he and Penny played together.
“We were both wearing overalls and just kinda hit it off,” Colliver said with a laugh. “A .38 kept falling out of his overalls, so he just picks it up and hands it to me and told me to hold it for him while he was playing.”
Dyno Penny always said life is a marathon, not a sprint, Colliver said.
Across the lawn, people set up lawn chairs to listen to live music from Missouri bands, including Barroom Billies and Paul Weber and The Scrappers.
“We’re gonna have a party that Dyno would have loved,” Ron Penny said.
