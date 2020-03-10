After 157 words, 49 spellers and 12 rounds, a Smithton Middle School student won this year's Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee.
Jiya Shetty, 13, came in second place at last year's spelling bee. This year she clinched victory over second-place J.R. Lesher from Chester Boren Middle School on Tuesday night.
All other participants were eliminated by Round 9 when Jiya and J.R. began a back-and-forth spelling duel. They correctly spelled words like "cathedral," "submersible" and "nautilus." After J.R. misspelled his Round 12 word, Jiya correctly spelled "emancipatory" to move to the championship word, "trillium."
"The last one I had to guess if it had one 'l' or two," Jiya said.
Jiya's victory won her and one parent a trip to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which starts May 24 near Washington, D.C.
About 300 people attended the spelling bee, which started at 4:30 p.m. in MU's Jesse Auditorium. After two rounds and 70 minutes, half the spellers remained. The applause grew fainter as the eliminated participants left after each round.
Round 5 only lasted seven minutes, but it took out the highest percentage of spellers. Four of the eight remaining spellers were eliminated, misspelling words like "legislature," "qualms" and "transcend."
Spellers could ask for a definition, country of origin, part of speech, an alternate pronunciation or for a sentence featuring the word before they began spelling. The spellers had two minutes to complete the word from the time they began spelling, but none of the spellers reached the time limit.
Jiya said she has spent a lot of time in the last few weeks practicing words. She said she encountered most of the spelling bee's words while studying.
"I used a gigantic list of 4,000 or something words," she said.
Chaitra Shetty, Jiya's mother, said that she watched spelling bees on television and thought her daughter might be interested because she's an avid reader.
"We have to stop her from reading, actually. She's always got a book," Shetty said.
This is Jiya's third year competing in the Columbia Missourian Regional Spelling Bee. Her sister Aanya, 9, competed in the spelling bee, but she lost in Round 4.
Shetty said she gets nervous watching her daughters compete in spelling bees because their effort does not always result in wins.
"You can't decide how it goes on the stage," Shetty said.
Jiya is excited to visit the Washington, D.C. area because she was born there. She most wants to see the Washington Monument. Shetty said she plans on making it a family trip.
This was the third year the Columbia Missourian hosted the Regional Spelling Bee. The 49 spellers each represented a school from Boone County or surrounding counties.