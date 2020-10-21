From seed to birdhouse: Growing gourds to shelter purple martins

Aaron Templemire’s childhood home was surrounded by birds — peacocks, chickens, quail and fantail pigeons. They transformed the family’s one-acre property into a bird sanctuary.
For as long as Templemire can remember, birds have intrigued his father, Ron.
When Templemire was around 8 years old, his father, Ron Templemire, had his interests turn to purple martins — large blue-back swallows that are very particular about their housing.
After some guidance, Ron discovered that a good home for a purple martin is a gourd. Not just any gourd, but a thick-shelled African wine kettle gourd.
Later, after Templemire grew up and his family started their own farm, he decided to grow the gourds himself.
Today, he sells them at the Columbia Farmers Market on weekends or by word of mouth. Hollowed, dried, carved, painted or decorated, the shapely gourds become perfect homes for finicky purple martins.
“They are very dependent on humans for survival,” said Templemire, who works for the MU Horticulture Agroforestry Research Center near New Franklin.
“They survive now because people put up these purple martin houses.”
Purple martins
Purple martins, the largest member of the swallow family, nest almost exclusively in houses provided by humans.
Quite social birds, they are often attracted to human-made “apartment-style” structures where they can live in colonies. They also like clustered arrangements of large hollow gourds with entrance holes that allow easy access to their nests.
The birds also like clear, open spaces. Purple martin birdhouses or clusters are usually placed in the center of an open area at some distance from trees or other structures to keep them away from predators.
Because the martins have many enemies — raccoons, snakes, hawks, squirrels, cats and other birds — the gourd houses are strung high in the open air so predators cannot use trees to get inside.
African wine kettle gourds make the perfect habitat. The gourds are easy to raise and lower, and they can also swing and sway, which martins like and predators don’t.
Growing gourds
Growing an African wine kettle gourd takes nearly 15 months.
Ideally, in mid-April, Templemire starts the seeds in a plastic tray in a sunny window of the house. The tray is covered with plastic wrap to create high humidity for the seeds to germinate. When the stems are 4 to 6 inches tall, they are ready to be transplanted.
“Once they get going, those gourds take off really fast,” he said. “And they really like the heat.”
Hot Missouri summers are perfect for growing gourds. With humid air and a few rain showers, they become aggressive plants.
“You can almost stand out there and see them growing,” Templemire said.
The plants also crowd any nearby vegetation, so they have to be put in separate plots. Each plant can take up 100 to 300 square feet and produce up to four gourds.
“You’ll go out there one day, and the gourds will be the size of a baseball,” he said. “Next week they’re bigger than softballs. You go out there in a couple more weeks, and you’ve got basketballs.”
Harvesting gourds
The gourds reach full size by early fall. At this point, they are pale green and will remain outside on the vines until spring.
“As long as you have a long enough season for the gourds to reach their full size and fully develop, when the frost comes, it will not damage the structure of the gourd,” Templemire said.
By June of the second summer, Templemire will cut the gourds off the vine. Then he stores them underneath the edge of a shed or a barn so they have adequate airflow to continue the drying process and mold on the exterior.
By July, they are ready to sell.
Selling gourds
The gourds Templemire has been offering at the farmers market this year were planted in April 2019. They weigh 50 to 60 pounds with a rind that is a half-inch thick.
Templemire typically prices them at $20 each.
Unlike pumpkins, which rot relatively soon after the festive fall season, African wine kettle gourds have a hardened structure that can be painted, carved and decorated.
Templemire’s wife, Kalyn, said it is common for people at the market to register surprise when they see their gourds. They are a popular attraction and have become a draw for comments and photographs.
“At almost every market, several people will stop by and talk about the gourds,” she said. “They’re always commenting on how big they are.”
Templemire said he hopes eventually to share the family’s love of gourds with his 1-year-old daughter, Lucy. He may soon allow her to finger paint them and create her own masterpieces.
A family practice
Ron was given his first gourds in 1992. Three years later, he had two pairs of purple martins.
“Now, I have over 100 pairs of purple martins in my yard every year,” he said. “It’s such a joy.”
Purple martins arrive in Missouri in mid- to late April. Once the birds nest, Ron said he will have nearly 500 baby birds in his yard.
“The best feeling of all is when you see that first scout,” he said. “When you’re in your yard and you hear the sound they make. It’s such a happy sound.”
He creates duplexes for his birds, meaning two sets of birds can nest in either side of a gourd.
He divides the gourd with a piece of sheet metal and drills openings on both sides. Then he puts a clear jar lid on the top so he can monitor the birds and their babies.
The gourds are also painted white to reflect the heat, another safety precaution.
“If they are dark, it’s like an oven,” he said. “You don’t want that to happen because you don’t want the babies to die or jump out prematurely.”
Most gourds will last five to 10 years, but Templemire has kept them as long as 17. They have to be tossed when they begin to rot.
Every July, the birds migrate to Brazil, a journey that takes 3½ months. For such delicate birds, the trip is grueling, and some do not survive.
But once the martins find a dependable home, such as Templemire’s gourd houses, they are likely to journey the 5,000 miles back to his house to nest during the next season.
He said he is pleased that his son is also dedicated to growing them.
“If you grow your own, you’ll save yourself hundreds of dollars over the years,” he said.
It takes care and patience to draw purple martins to your property, he continued. But it’s worth it.
“It’s just a beautiful hobby,” he said.