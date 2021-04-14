Cover your plants or bring them inside for the night; the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory lasting Wednesday night into Thursday morning for parts of Missouri, including Boone County.
The low overnight was expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s, creating a potential for frost, which can harm plants that began to bloom in the recent spring weather.
Temperatures should warm up again after 8 a.m. Thursday, with a high of 59 during the day. Thursday night's temperatures were expected to remain in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service 7-day forecast.