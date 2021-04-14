Cover your plants or bring them inside for the night; the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory lasting Wednesday night into Thursday morning for parts of Missouri, including Boone County. 

The low overnight was expected to drop into the mid to upper 30s, creating a potential for frost, which can harm plants that began to bloom in the recent spring weather. 

Temperatures should warm up again after 8 a.m. Thursday, with a high of 59 during the day. Thursday night's temperatures were expected to remain in the low 40s, according to the National Weather Service 7-day forecast

  • Assistant city editor, spring 2021. Studying print and digital news journalism. Reach me at skylarlaird@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

