The Federal Trade Commission approved the $320 million sale of 166 Orscheln Farm & Home stores to Tractor Supply Co. this week, but only 81 stores will be retained by the company.
Bomgaars Supply Inc. will acquire 73 of the divested stores, and Buchheit Enterprises will buy 12, including the two Columbia Orscheln locations.
The 85 divested locations are part of an FTC order associated with the Tractor Supply Co. transaction.
Like Orscheln, Buchheit sells farm products, work clothing, lawn and garden products, building materials, fertilizers, cattle feed and seeds. The Buchheit Corp. is based in Perryville and owns Missouri outlets in Jackson, Herculaneum and House Springs.
Along with the Orscheln stores on Paris and South Providence roads in Columbia, Buchheit is acquiring Missouri locations in Fulton, Jefferson City, Kirksville and Blue Springs.
The Orscheln stores in Centralia, Boonville, Moberly and Mexico will be converted to the Tractor Supply Co. brand, along with 34 other outlets throughout the state. Fifteen stores in Missouri will become part of the Bomgaars chain, including the one in Sedalia.
The negotiations for this sale began in February 2021. The FTC finally approved the purchase by Tractor Supply Co. after at least 20 months of negotiations and lobbying by state attorneys general.
According to Jessica Hermann, spokesperson for Buchheit, the newly purchased locations will remain similar to the way they have been operated, and employees will be retained.
Tractor Supply Co. will receive $72 million after sale of the divested stores is finalized.
Buchheit now operates stores in Missouri and Illinois. With the acquisition of the divested stores, the company will expand into Kentucky, Arkansas and Nebraska.
Buchheit was founded in 1934 during the Great Depression by Rudy Buchheit. The company began with a focus on community and is still run by the Buchheit family. CEO Tim Buchheit is Rudy Buchheit's grandson.
Bomgaars is based in Sioux City, Iowa, with stores in Iowa, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The company began in 1944. It sells lawn supplies, clothing and footwear, farm, pet and automotive supplies, paint, hardware, tools, housewares and toys.
Founded in 1938 in Minot, North Dakota, Tractor Supply Co. is now based in Brentwood, Tennessee, near Nashville. The company is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the U.S.
Orscheln Farm and Home was founded in 1960 when it opened a store in Sedalia to sell farm and livestock supplies. It employs 2,800 people.