The Federal Trade Commission approved the $320 million sale of 166 Orscheln Farm & Home stores to Tractor Supply Co. this week, but only 81 stores will be retained by the company.

Bomgaars Supply Inc. will acquire 73 of the divested stores, and Buchheit Enterprises will buy 12, including the two Columbia Orscheln locations.

  • Community reporter, fall 2022. Studying journalism focused on reporting and writing. Reach me at olivia.rodriguez@mail.missouri.edu

