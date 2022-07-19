A Fulton man who secretly recorded two teenagers pleaded guilty for attempting to produce child pornography in federal court Tuesday. 

Craig Michael Glover, 52, pleaded guilty before U.S Magistrate Judge Willie Epps Jr. to one count of attempting to produce child pornography, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.

