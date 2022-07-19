A Fulton man who secretly recorded two teenagers pleaded guilty for attempting to produce child pornography in federal court Tuesday.
Craig Michael Glover, 52, pleaded guilty before U.S Magistrate Judge Willie Epps Jr. to one count of attempting to produce child pornography, according to a news release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Missouri.
In his guilty plea, Glover admitted to having placed a secret camera in the bedroom of one of the victims. Glover also admitted to having placed a second camera in the bathroom to secretly record the second victim.
One of the victims discovered the bedroom camera, which had been designed to look like a USB phone charger, a few days after Glover had been alone in her home, according to the plea agreement.
She found the camera when she was unplugging a Christmas tree on Jan. 2, 2021. She noticed a brown cord plugged into the wall, and after following the extension cord, she found the camera attached with tape to a shelving unit in her room, according to court documents.
The victim and her mother took the camera to the Jefferson City Police Department, where officers discovered an SD memory card installed in the device.
An FBI special agent reviewed the video files on the SD card, revealing multiple videos of the victim either completely or partially nude in her bedroom. Another recording also showed Glover placing the camera.
After being interviewed by a Jefferson City police detective, Glover admitted this was the second time he had installed a camera in the victim’s bedroom. Glover also admitted to having installed a hidden camera when the victim was a minor.
According to the news release, the government and the defendant both agreed to recommend a sentencing of 15 years in federal prison without parole.
Glover’s sentencing will be determined by the court on the basis of advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled later.