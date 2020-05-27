Our House, a homeless shelter in Fulton, was Sidney Stuart’s ticket to getting back on his feet during brief stays in both 2018 and 2019.
This month, Stuart used a winning Missouri lottery ticket to pay the shelter back.
Earlier this spring, Stuart, 56, of Fulton scratched off the winning numbers from a “Lady Luck” ticket he purchased in Holts Summit. After collecting a top prize, he decided to donate a portion to Our House.
“I’ve always wanted to give back to them,” Stuart said, “And this was just a great opportunity to do that.”
With his winnings, he also donated to his church, the Cornerstone Apostolic Church in Fulton, bought a truck and put the rest in savings.
Two years ago, a car accident left Stuart without a vehicle, and he moved into Our House to be close enough to walk to his job.
Misty Dothage, the executive director of Our House, had just started working at the shelter when Stuart became a resident.
“His determination was something that stuck with me,” Dothage said. “He was getting up early to walk to work each morning, and that determination he had to achieve his goals and dreams was inspiring.”
She often received texts from Stuart after he moved out, but the one she received April 14 was unlike any other. He had sent her a picture of the winning lottery ticket along with a message that read, “I promise you I didn’t forget about you.”
“I told him OK; that’s fine. I don’t expect anything,” Dothage said. “But then, he showed up one day and had a check.”
She said she will never forget that moment.
“He said, ‘Thank you for helping make my dream come true. Thank you for letting me do this,’” Dothage recalled. “It was the most genuine giving.”
Stuart was overcome with emotion when talking about how much the shelter means to him.
“They always kept me thinking about the big picture,” he said. “Misty and the staff up there do a beautiful job. It is such a wonderful place.”
During his stays, Stuart was given shelter, transportation, food and other necessities, but Dothage said she believes he gained far more than that.
“We provided him belief in himself, belief that he can achieve,” Dothage said. “And I believe that is something you can’t quantify into a regular service.”
In addition to volunteering regularly at Our House, Stuart works at Backer’s Potato Chip Co. and drives a shuttle bus from student apartments to the MU campus during the school year.
Dothage said his donation is especially helpful during this difficult period.
“(The money) will primarily go toward meeting the everyday needs of the facility,” she said. “(Stuart) wanted it to help us maintain operations during this pandemic.”
Because of the coronavirus, the overnight adult shelter has expanded from a 12-hour to a 24-hour operation, Dothage said. That has raised the cost of everything needed to keep the shelter operating, including food, supplies and utilities.
Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell said hearing the news about Stuart’s donation was both heartwarming and inspirational.
“I was just impressed that, as a former resident, he gave back once he was able to,” Cannell said. “I take my hat off to him.”
To learn more about the Our House , visit ourhousecallaway.org.