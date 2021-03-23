OATS Transit, a not-for-profit transportation provider based in Missouri, has received a $12,000 grant from the Boone Electric Community trust. According to a news release sent by OATS Transit on Tuesday, this funding will be used for the purchase of a new bus for Boone County residents.
The transit company serves 87 counties in Missouri, with a specific focus on senior citizens, residents with disabilities and those living in rural areas. It has been providing transportation to Missourians for 50 years.
All of Boone County is served by OATS Transit, but service is restricted to senior and disabled residents within the City of Columbia. The company provides shuttles a few times a month for those who live in the county's more rural cities, such as Sturgeon and Hallsville.
Within Boone County, 48% of the service requests are for transportation to work, according to the news release. The company also transports people to medical appointments, grocery stores and other necessary places.
Boone Electric Community trust has been providing grants to local nonprofits and public entities since 1997, and has given away over $3.5 million in total.