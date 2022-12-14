The Missouri Department of Economic Development is expected to launch two grant programs next month directed toward increasing state efforts to address a lack of broadband access in rural Missouri. 

The programs are the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program and a cell tower grant program. ARPA is the federal COVID-19 relief program that provides funding to both state and local governments. 

