The Missouri Department of Economic Development is expected to launch two grant programs next month directed toward increasing state efforts to address a lack of broadband access in rural Missouri.
The programs are the ARPA Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program and a cell tower grant program. ARPA is the federal COVID-19 relief program that provides funding to both state and local governments.
"The governor and legislature agreed and funded $265 million in an ARPA-funded infrastructure program," said BJ Tanksley, director of the Office of Broadband Development for the Missouri Department of Economic Development. "It's a competitive grant program that opened in mid-August and we closed for applications at the end of September. We are set to announce awards in mid-December ... and then hopefully allow those projects to begin construction in early 2023."
A general definition of the grant program on the department's website states that it will "fund last and middle-mile infrastructure build out, including One Touch Make Ready and pole replacement costs, bringing minimum speeds of 100 mbps/20 mbps to unserved and underserved areas." A list of project applicants for this grant program can be viewed here.
Tanksley noted concerns about broadband reach in Boone County and the specific challenges that face meeting the demand.
"We know from people we've talked to (that) it's not all that different from most of the state. The populated areas you can typically assume have service but the less populated areas don't," Tanksley said.
"One of the challenges the immediate Columbia area faces is fast growth and those providers trying to reach those new areas isn't always easy either," he said. "There is space between the new developments (and) those also lead to issues."
Dustin Stanton, Boone County Treasurer and sales and co-owner and operator of the Stanton Brothers egg farm in Centralia, shared his opinion on broadband access in rural Missouri with a short phrase: "(It's) not great at all."
Tanksley observes areas outside of Columbia in rural Boone County that have very little or no broadband service at all.
The ARPA application for Boone County comes from Socket Telecom to aid in the construction of a Fiber to the Premise (FTTP) network in western Boone County. According to the department website the proposal "will pass 1,153 households, businesses, and critical community institutions determined to be Unserved or Underserved under the Missouri Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program’s (“Program”) definition."
Once the network is constructed, Socket says it will provide reliable 1Gbps Internet which is over 100 times faster than some of speeds internet service advertised to be available in Socket’s proposed service area. Socket says it needs the grant "in order to make it economically viable to construct this network and provide these high-speed internet services."
Estimated cost of the project is just under $5.3 million, with Socket proposing to pay half that cost. In its application, Socket says the proposed project has the support of consumers, leaders and educational institutions.
Besides the infrastructure grant program, the Missouri cell tower grant program is another effort to increase broadband access across the state. The cell tower grant program will begin its application process in January according to Tanksley.
Tom Catani, US Cellular head of broadband opportunities and policy, elaborated on the $20 million program.
This grant program will help provide supplemental funding for new 5G technology. The technology will be provided for areas where it isn't practical for a private company to deploy that technology, according to Catani.
"The state of Missouri is expecting and will likely receive a large sum of money — up to $1 billion from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act through a program called BEAD: Broadband, Equity, Access and Deployment," Catani said. "This $20 million cell tower campaign program is really kind of a start of where this whole thing is going to go."
US Cellular representatives held a demonstration showcasing new 5G technology in Centralia on Nov. 30 at Nathan A. Toalson Bicentennial Park.
"We invited Missouri state legislators, the folks at the Department of Economic Development, regional planning commissions (and) people that are interested in bringing better services to rural America," Catani said. "The purpose of it was to show the power and potential of 5G technology."
This new technology was installed on a cell tower in Centralia in order to modernize it, according to Catani. Fiber connection was upgraded on the tower along with new technology added to the top of the tower.
Catani shares that it is US Cellular's goal to seek county-level engagement in order to observe where network connection is needed the most. Catani said US Cellular plans to bring this new technology to other areas in southeast and northeast Missouri.