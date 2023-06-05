A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses for a 6-year-old boy who died last week after a car crash.
Noah Drupp died after the car in which he was riding was involved in a head-on crash Wednesday on East New Haven Road. His death was announced Friday.
Two adults in the crash, Steve Drupp of Fulton and Jason Logsdon of Columbia, died at the scene.
Noah was seated in a booster seat with a fastened strap in the backseat of Drupp's car, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Office. The other child in the car was hospitalized. No condition update was immediately available Monday.
Noah's mother, Angela Drupp, who organized the fundraiser, said Noah lived his life to the fullest and touched the heart of anyone who met him.
"He was proud to be a big brother, and is leaving behind many memories filled with song, dancing, and laughter," she wrote on the GoFundMe page.
Noah went to Rock Bridge Elementary School.