A GoFundMe page has been created to help with funeral expenses for a 6-year-old boy who died last week after a car crash.

Noah Drupp died after the car in which he was riding was involved in a head-on crash Wednesday on East New Haven Road. His death was announced Friday.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Elizabeth Brixey is the Columbia Missourian's education editor and an associate professor in the Missouri School of Journalism. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.