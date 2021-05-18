The true-crime story of Alabama serial-killer Willie Maxwell and acclaimed author Harper Lee is this year's One Read selection.
“Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee,” by Casey Cep is the second true-crime book to be selected in the 20-year history of One Read, according to a news release from Daniel Boone Regional Library.
The book looks into Maxwell’s crimes, his eventual murder and Lee's attempts to uncover the story herself.
“Coincidentally, the first time we asked for the community to vote for the One Read book, the winner was 'To Kill a Mockingbird' by Harper Lee. This year’s book is partly about her,” program co-chair Lauren Williams said in the release.
Although Lee helped to write and report Truman Capote's "In Cold Blood," she was unable to publish her own book about Maxwell's case. Cep's 2019 book tells the story Lee did not.
One Read will host an author talk with Cep on Sept. 30, according to the release.
Each year, the public chooses what the One Read book will be for the following year. The program allows the public to submit suggestions, which are narrowed to two or three options and put to a public vote.
Kirk Henley, program co-chair, said in the release that readers may check out the book in multiple formats, including:
- Paperback.
- Large print.
- Book on CD.
- e-book.
- Audiobook.
In addition to picking up the book inside the libraries in the Daniel Boone system, curbside service is available in Ashland, Columbia or Fulton. It's also available through Library-To-Go lockers in Hallsville and Holts Summit and through traveling bookmills.
More information about the reading program can be found on the library's One Read website.