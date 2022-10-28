The Columbia Police Department will hold three open house-style meetings for community members about the video surveillance software, FUSUS.
The software allows police immediate access to public or business video feeds on a single platform, with owners' permission. FUSUS representatives and Columbia Police staff will be available to field questions and concerns.
The first meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the Howard Municipal Building. The second will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center.
A third meeting, focused on policy and procedures, will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 9 at the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center. According to a joint news release from the city and police department, “the input collected from the previous sessions and at this session will result in a draft policy that will be shared with the City Council."