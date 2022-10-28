The Columbia Police Department will hold three open house-style meetings for community members about the video surveillance software, FUSUS.

The software allows police immediate access to public or business video feeds on a single platform, with owners' permission. FUSUS representatives and Columbia Police staff will be available to field questions and concerns. 

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Mizzou senior studying journalism and film studies, with minors in English and Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies. You can reach me at tbjdd8@umsystem.edu

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at sofizeman@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

Recommended for you