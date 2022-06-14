A surveillance software company presented to downtown Columbia businesses about giving police camera access at the Downtown Community Improvement District’s board of directors meeting Tuesday.
The Columbia Police Department could purchase software from Fusus, a company that provides real-time surveillance software for police, which would allow the department to access cameras in downtown in real time and to review footage.
Jack Howard, a public safety advisor for Fusus, clarified in his presentation that the company wouldn’t install any new cameras. Instead, it would better utilize the existing ones, he said.
“We’re going to say ‘hey, city of Columbia, what do you have? Columbia police, what do you have?’ and then operationalize it,” Howard said.
This would allow officers to “react to crimes in progress on the front end, rather than reacting, trying to get video on the back end,” he said.
The improvement district is an independent organization focused on improving downtown. Board members raised questions pertaining to the search features of the technology and the effectiveness of officers having access to cameras in real time.
“The police officers can’t be everywhere,” Howard said. “They can’t be on every corner. This is a way, as a business owner, to say ‘Hey, listen. Community officers, would you mind? I gave permission to my cameras. Can you keep an eye on this parking lot?’”
Howard said Fusus does not use any type of facial recognition technology, nor does it allow officers to search for features such as race or what a person is wearing. Instead it looks at objects which could be involved in a crime such as a car, bicycle or backpack.
Business owners are hoping to learn even more about the technology and its capabilities.
“I’m still in an education mode trying to figure out what it all offers and what some of the possible setbacks might be,” said Kenny Greene, president of the Board of Directors and owner of Monarch Jewelry. “But I have an interest in learning more about it and seeing what’s going on.”
Several Columbia Police Officers were present at the meeting, including Lt. Chad Gooch, who said it’s an exciting opportunity for Columbia police to enhance its role in public safety.
“When the community becomes aware of the program, it is similar to lighting enhancement, environmental design to keep the public safe,” Gooch said. “Not only is the public aware but people who might commit a crime might be deterred by this system being available to law enforcement.”