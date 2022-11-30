In a vote Tuesday night, the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean gay marriage will remain permanently legal in Missouri.
The law’s final language was written as a result of bipartisan negotiation. Twelve Republican senators voted in favor of its passage, including retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt.
“I think that with this passing in the Senate, it gives us hope where we didn’t have hope before,” said Janet Davis, secretary of the Center Project.
The Center Project is a Columbia-based volunteer organization that supports the local LGBTQ+ community with resources including a clothing closet, a library and help accessing healthcare.
Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, Davis said, “A lot of people were left sort of feeling like ‘Wow, why didn’t we see this coming?’ And being proactive was the most smart decision that could’ve been made.”
Once passed by the House, the bill will enshrine respect for same-sex and interracial marriages into federal law. However, it doesn’t require states to license new marriages, just to respect and uphold existing marriages and valid licenses granted out of state.
Missouri is one of several states where same-sex marriage was illegal prior to the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges Supreme Court decision that ruled bans on same-sex marriage unconstitutional.
Currently, the Obergefell decision is still in effect and gay couples’ right to marry remains protected nationwide. However, should the Supreme Court overturn that precedent, the future of gay marriage in Missouri could become uncertain.
In 2004, 71% of Missouri voters voted in favor of adding Amendment 2 to the Missouri state constitution, which states that “To be valid and recognized in this state, a marriage shall exist only between a man and a woman.”
The Obergefell decision made this rule unenforceable, but the language remains in the state constitution. If Obergefell was to be repealed, Missouri could immediately stop issuing same-sex marriage licenses.
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft referenced Amendment 2 in a letter written to Blunt urging him to vote against the Respect for Marriage Act, which he later posted to Twitter.
“Missourians have overwhelmingly approved defining marriage as a bond between one man and one woman,” Ashcroft wrote.
However, recent polling has shown that public opinion on the topic of same-sex marriage has shifted considerably in the 18 years since the passage of Amendment 2. A 2021 poll from the Public Religion Research Institute found 65% percent of Missourians are now in favor of same-sex marriage.
“We have to be prepared for what might come,” Davis said. “Instead of being behind the 8-ball and having to be behind, we have to be proactive.”
PROMO, an organization that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights across Missouri, released a statement Tuesday following the Senate’s passage of the Respect for Marriage Act.
Katy Erker-Lynch, executive director of PROMO, said, “At PROMO, it is our hope and vision that elected leaders recognize that the human dignity, personal liberty, and bodily autonomy of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer Missourians are not topics for debate, regulation, or restriction.”