How should Columbia use $25 million in federal emergency funds?
That’s one question the Columbia City Council will be considering Tuesday during a public hearing for the FY2022 budget. The council will also discuss budget amendments, Parks and Recreation improvements, union contracts and more.
At the Aug. 16 City Council meeting, members of the public expressed frustration over the American Rescue Plan Act spending decisions and the lack of community input in the decision-making process.
On Friday, a grassroots coalition called People Before Projects announced a rally to demand that city and county leaders “prioritize the voices and needs of members of marginalized communities” in budget decisions related to ARPA funds. The “Rally to Invest in People” will take place at 6 p.m. outside the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway, and will feature speakers who have been directly affected by COVID-19 and other social inequalities exponentiated by the pandemic.
Budget amendments Mayor Brian Treece is proposing would grant hazard pay of $1,000 per month for one year to police, fire and solid waste workers. The council has also proposed funding an additional Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Coordinator and increasing the budget for the Cosmo Recreation Area Rainbow Softball Center and the Sports Fieldhouse.
The Health Department is requesting $1,138,674 for additional temporary staff to assist with the COVID-19 response to the delta variant, which will likely be funded through the ARPA.
This will be the second scheduled public hearing for the budget, and the council will vote on the budget at its Sept. 20 meeting.
Parks and Recreation improvements
Columbia Parks and Recreation Director Mike Griggs will propose a plan for maintenance and improvements of city parks, trails, roads, parking and school playgrounds. The council is expected to approve the plan using revenue from an additional park sales tax if voters approve the tax in November.
Union discussions
The council will also review collective bargaining agreements with the local police union and a labor union for city workers.
The proposed amendment to the agreement with the Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 955 would raise pay 3% for union employees. It would also set standards for union representatives and disciplinary actions for members. The union covers city employees including maintenance and public works.
The proposed amendment to the agreement with the Columbia Police Officers Association, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #26, would set starting salaries and pay increases for police. Police officers’ pay would start at nearly $23 per hour, and sergeants’ starting pay would be $34 per hour. The council is not expected to vote on these items until its Sept. 20 regular meeting.
Other items on the agenda include:
• Voting on the purchase of three 35-foot low-floor buses, four cutaway paratransit vans and two 35-foot heavy-duty buses, all of which will have equipment in line with the Americans with Disabilities Act, for the GoCOMO Public Transit System.
• Voting on the continued use of professional services to develop a plan to help disadvantaged business enterprises.
• Discussion of continuing free fare for the GoCOMO Public Transit System in 2022.
• Possible withdrawal of an amendment to the city code that will raise water utility rates.
• Construction of a new fire station located north of the intersection of Scott Boulevard and State Route K.