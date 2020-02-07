Joy Wilson, who was appointed director Montminy Art Gallery in December 2019, was fired Thursday.
Her termination fell just nine days prior to the opening reception of "Breaking Patterns," a show co-curated by Wilson.
Montminy Art Gallery is operated by the Boone County Historical Society. Its upcoming show is "a reflection of female artists related to (the) MU School of Visual Studies," according to the society's website.
Wilson said that the reasons for her termination were "due to false claims" by Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County Historical Society.
In an email, Campbell declined to comment on the matter "out of fairness to those involved."
As of Friday afternoon, Campbell said the Feb. 15 opening reception is still scheduled as planned.