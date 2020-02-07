Joy Wilson, who was appointed director Montminy Art Gallery in December 2019, was fired Thursday.

Her termination fell just nine days prior to the opening reception of "Breaking Patterns," a show co-curated by Wilson.

Montminy Art Gallery is operated by the Boone County Historical Society. Its upcoming show is "a reflection of female artists related to (the) MU School of Visual Studies," according to the society's website.

Wilson said that the reasons for her termination were "due to false claims" by Chris Campbell, executive director of the Boone County Historical Society.

In an email, Campbell declined to comment on the matter "out of fairness to those involved."

As of Friday afternoon, Campbell said the Feb. 15 opening reception is still scheduled as planned.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Public health and safety reporter, spring 2020. Studying news reporting. Reach me at cgiffin@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • Galen Bacharier is an assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. He can be reached at gbacharier@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.