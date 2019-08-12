The parking garage on Sixth and Cherry streets will close for maintenance Friday and remain closed to all drivers for at least five days.
The top level of the garage will be closed from 2 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Any cars remaining on the top level after 2 a.m. will be ticketed and towed at the owner's expense. Permit holders can park in designated hourly spaces while the top level is under construction.
After 6 p.m., the garage will be closed to all permit holders and hourly parking. Any vehicles left in the garage after 6 p.m. will also receive tickets and be towed.
Sixth and Cherry permit holders can park at designated hourly spaces in the Fifth and Walnut Parking Garage, by the bagged meters near the Sixth and Cherry Parking Garage, or by bagged meters near Flat Branch Park on Fourth Street, if they present their permit.
Crews will work to completely wash down the garage and apply a sealant to create a water resistant barrier. This will protect the garage from water damage according to a news release by the Columbia Public Works Department.
The project is expected to take five days to complete, weather permitting. The Public Works Department plans to finish the construction and reopen the garage by Tuesday, Aug. 20, according to the news release.
