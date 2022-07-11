Average gas prices in Missouri are 29.1 cents per gallon lower than last month, according to a survey by GasBuddy, a tech company that operates apps and websites that report gasoline prices in North America and Australia.
The company compiled data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Although average prices were $1.59 per gallon higher on July 11 than they were on the same date in 2021, gasoline prices in Missouri have fallen 11.7 cents per gallon in the past week, according to a GasBuddy news release.
The average price of gas Monday in Missouri was $4.42 per gallon, based on a survey of 3,940 stations. The national average price of diesel has also declined 8.5 cents, standing at $5.65 per gallon.
The cheapest gas sold per gallon in Missouri was $3.84, while the most expensive was $5.09, according to GasBuddy price reports.
This decline has continued for four weeks. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said there is a possibility of seeing this trend last a fifth week “as long as oil prices remain cooperative and don’t surge beyond $105 per barrel and refinery production of gasoline remains strong.
“This has been the longest decline of gasoline prices since the COVID-19 pandemic started,” he said.
De Haan said an array of issues play an active role when it comes to gasoline prices. In this case, the main reason for the decline is that refineries operating at a higher capacity to boost production and an improvement in gasoline supplies.
“That’s good news,” De Haan said. “We’ve seen gasoline supply going up two out of the last three weeks.”
The analyst also said there have been more concerns about an economic slowdown, which translates into a decrease in gasoline consumption and, consequently, a drop in oil prices.
Despite this, there is still a concern about a reversal in the decline of gasoline prices. “There remains a risk of a spike in prices that could send us to new record levels in August, should any disruptions occur,” De Haan noted in the release.
A potential disruption that could arrest the decline of fuel prices revolves around hurricane season, he said, which could slow supply at a time when gasoline is in high demand.
“It could be a wild ride, but for now, the plummet at the pump shall continue,” De Haan said in the release.
Across the country, the average price of gasoline stands at $4.66 per gallon, falling 12.8 cents in the last week. The national average is down 34.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands at $1.54 per gallon higher than a year ago.